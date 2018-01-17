Brave mum of Long Sutton cerebral palsy sufferer had vital back ‘op’ today

The brave mum of Long Sutton cerebral palsy sufferer Alice Bates was due to have a vital back operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, this morning (Wednesday).

Charlotte Bates (39) has a slipped disc in her thoracic (upper) spine and faces the certainty of paralysis if she does nothing. Surgery also carries the risk of paralysis while offering the hope of a near normal life.

The operation means the mum of six will be away from home until at least the beginning of March as she recuperates in hospital and at her parents’ London home.

She says: “I will be in hospital for up to a month if all goes well.”

Charlotte won’t be home when Alice celebrates her 11th birthday on February 3 but hopes a special bath, designed to ease her little girl’s muscle pain, will be installed soon.

Charlotte is also missing daughter Emily’s 15th birthday this week and will be in hospital for her own 40th birthday on February 10.

The £6,000 bath has been paid for thanks to public donations but the appeal remains open as round tablers work to reconfigure the upstairs layout of the family’s home so the bathroom is in the right spot for the necessary pipework.

Charlotte says Round Table estimated reconfiguration costs at £7,000 but the family has saved £1,000 towards it and raised a further £1,093 from their signed football raffle.

She said round tablers had already pledged £1,200 and are trying to find an extra £3,800.

• To donate please visit www.gofundme.com/amazing-alice-needs-time-pain-free

