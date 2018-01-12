Boy (13) admits possessing air rifle and axe at south Lincolnshire school

Have your say

A 13-year-old boy has today (Friday) pleaded guilty to possessing an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence and having an axe at a south Lincolnshire school.

Police were called to the school in the south of the county just after 9am on Monday, November 13 after staff dealt with an incident involving a teenage pupil.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they arrested a 13-year-old boy after being called to the secondary school at 9.12am.

No-one was injured during the incident and the school was not closed.

The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, today appeared at Lincoln Youth Court.

The boy pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article, namely an axe, on school premises, on November 13 last year.

The boy also pleaded guilty to a second charge of possessing a firearm, namely an air weapon, with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence to another person on the same date.

District Judge Peter Veits adjourned sentence on the boy for the preparation of a report by the youth offending service.

He was remanded in to secure custody until January 26 when he will be sentenced at Lincoln Youth Court.

• Magistrates have imposed reporting restrictions under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 which prevent identification of the defendant, witnesses or his school.