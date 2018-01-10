Body thought to be that of missing Spalding post office worker

Have your say

A female body thought to be that of missing woman Carol Smalley has been found on a Suffolk nature reserve.

The body was discovered by a member of the RSPCA on a beach at Minsmere Nature Reserve yesterday (Tuesday) at about 9.50am.

Formal identification is due to take place, but the body is believed to be that of 54-year-old Spalding Post Office worker Carol, who was reported missing from Lincolnshire on Wednesday, January 3.

Carol’s next of kin have been informed of this development.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file for the coroner will now be prepared.