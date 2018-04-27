Blow to Long Sutton as town centre bank set to close

A blow to Long Sutton town centre has been announced with the planned closure of Barclays Bank in Market Place.

Falling numbers of customers coming to the branch has been blamed for the decision which will see Barclays close its doors in Long Sutton on Friday, August 10.

In a letter to customers seen by Spalding Today, Barclays said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one.

“However, we are finding that fewer customers are using the branch to do their everyday banking.

“Taking into consideration the alternative ways to bank that are available in the area, we have made the decision to close the branch.”

Last August, Barclays announced plans close about 54 of its 1,300 UK branches by the end of the year, with customers in Long Sutton now facing a journey to either Spalding, King’s Lynn or Wisbech for their nearest branch after August 10.