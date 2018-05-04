Big win for Tories in Donington, Quadring and Gosberton council by-election

Have your say

A former county councillor for Donington and its surrounding villages is back in local government after a big win in a South Holland District Council by-election.

Sue Wray won the vacant seat in the Donington, Quadring and Gosberton ward after a landslide victory in an election yesterday (Thursday).

Voters across the three villages went to the polls to elect a successor to late former district council chairman and Independent councillor Robert Clark who passed away at the end of January.

Coun Wray swept to victory for the Conservatives, capturing nearly 67.5 per cent of the vote, ahead of Labour candidate Terri Cornwell (Independent), Neil Oakman (Liberal Democrat) and Jennie Thomas (Labour).

Before serving as a district councillor, Ms Wray was county councillor for Donington Rural between May 2013 and May 2017.