Big night at the races in Holbeach

A charity race night at Holbeach Community Centre has benefited two great causes.

Joint organisers were Gordon Kirk, a long-standing fundraiser for LIVES, and his son, Russell, who was raising money on behalf of South Holland Scouts.

Around £570 raised on the night will go to the Scouts and about £30 to LIVES.

Gordon said between 50-55 people supported the event and it was more about having a good night out rather than focusing solely on fundraising.

He said: “All I want is for people to enjoy themselves and have a night out instead of sitting in front of a square box telly – sometimes it’s not about the value of the money you raise when it helps people to have a night out in each other’s company.

“It wasn’t a matter of getting a fantastic profit, it just mattered that everybody enjoyed themselves.”

As well as enjoying the races, families had an opportunity to tuck into a fish and chip supper, or opt for chicken nuggets or sausages with chips.

Russell got into the spirit of the event by donning a comical outfit, including a dress, to have what Gordon described as a ‘Widow Twankey look’.

Gordon said: “He said he was going to do something silly ... he just wanted to do it as a bit of fun.”

Among those attending the race night was the South Holland Scouts district commissioner Lorraine Derrick.

