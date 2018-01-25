Big donations roll in for Spalding’s proposed WWII memorial

Plans for the new WWII Memorial in Spalding took a giant leap forward with four donations totalling £3,401.

On Friday and Saturday, the WWII Memorial Committee will collect at Morrison’s, Pinchbeck, so the public can contribute to the project that will see all of Spalding’s WWII dead honoured in one place for the first time.

Housebuilders Larkfleet Group gave £1,001, transport company FreshLinc and district councillor Jim Astill each donated £1,000, and Ashwood Homes gave £400.

Appeal chairman Coun Rodney Grocock, who also chairs South Holland District Council, said: “Their generosity has made a substantial contribution to kick-starting the build process.”

The Peace Garden site was chosen in agreement with Ayscoughfee Hall, the council planning department and Heritage England, and has involved temporary storage of a drinking fountain that will go on a new spot chosen by the council.

Coun Grocock said military parades are always held around the Lutyens WWI Memorial or in the Peace Garden.

He said: “It was a no-brainer where the new memorial had to go. It had to go directly where the drinking fountain was positioned because this is a natural extension to the Peace Garden and where WWII ceremonies, such as Victory in Japan and Victory in Europe are carried out.

“When the new memorial is built, the centre of the arc will be in line with the obelisk which is in the centre of the Peace Garden.”

Coun Grocock says council leader Gary Porter and chief executive Anna Graves are aware that the relocation of the fountain will be on a future council agenda.

The committee need to raise around £35,000 to see the project completed and hope the memorial will be in place by spring next year.

