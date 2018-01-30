Bicker mum gets confidence lift from West Highland Way

Bicker of mum-of-two Celia Dawson (56) has a renewed sense of confidence and achievement after walking nearly 100 miles for charity.

Celia, diagnosed with the eye condition retinintis pigmentosa (RP) which limits her vision, smashed her £2,000 fundraising target for RP Fighting Blindness after completing the West Highland Way trek last August.

SCOTTISH TREK: Celia Dawson with her guide on the West Highland Way walk. Photo supplied.

With support from her family, friends and community groups, Celia raised more than £2,730 for the charity which funds medical and scientific research into RP, as well as supporting patients and their families.

Celia said: “It was tiring because when you’re registered blind and can’t see where you’re going, you really have to concentrate.

“But the scenery was fantastic and it was a wonderful way to see Scotland, starting the walk from the edge of Glasgow and finishing at Fort William.

“Life for me is like looking through a fuzzy fog so I had someone with me all the time because the walk was pretty challenging.

“One day we had gentle conditions but as we went on into the Highlands, it got more rugged and you had loose rocks under your feet.

“Coming down was worse because I had to tap with my cane to find where the drop was.

“But you have a real sense of achievement and confidence because when you can’t see too well, you lose your confidence and you get stuck in the house, feeling a little bit isolated.

“I’d never have thought that I could have done something like this because I’d never taken on something like this before.

“The confidence and achievement of doing West Highland Way is wonderful and I’m proud of myself.”

