Be prepared for trip of a lifetime

Six local youngsters have earned themselves places at next year’s World Scout Jamboree in the USA.

Nikki from 1st Moulton and Whaplode Scouts, Ellie Mae, Ben and Dominic from Holbeach Explorer Scouts and Maia and Lucy from Spalding Explorers were all selected at a special camping weekend in Rutland.

To be part of the 56-strong contingent from Lincolnshire and Leicestershire heading to America in August 2019, they had to tackle various challenges including team building activities and social debates.

The group will be representing British Scouts at the international camp, which is held every four years.

They will travel to Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia, where they will join 55,000 Scouts from around the globe at the event jointly hosted by the Scouts of the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ellie Mae said: “ I’m really excited at being selected and I’m looking forward to meeting other Scouts from all over the world and making new friends.”

Scouts from 180 countries will get to explore the mountainous terrain through the adventurous activities of white water rafting, climbing and mountain biking as well as sharing knowledge of their cultures with each other and participating in environmental projects.

During the 16-day trip they will also have the chance to visit New York, Washington DC, as well as spend time with Scouting groups from the three host nations.

Ben added: “I can’t wait to camp in the mountains and try all the different activities that will be on offer.”

And Lucy said: “The whole trip sounds amazing, it will be a great experience.”

Over the next 18 months they will undertake a series of training exercises and camps as well as use fundraising initiatives to make the £15,000 needed to take them on this once-in-a-lif time camp.

Anyone who can help the group efforts with their fundraising, please contact wsj2019@southhollandexplorers.co.uk or visit the fundraising page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/southhollandscoutswsj2019