‘Be patient’ plea from councillor on play area bid

Families in Weston Hills can get involved in efforts to provide new children’s play equipment for the village.

The invitation is from parish councillor Janet Bellamy, who has held talks with play equipment suppliers to find out how much the project could cost.

Coun Bellamy, who represents Weston Hills, gave an update to parish councillors during their December meeting and then met with parents to take the project forward.

Speaking after the parents’ meeting, Coun Bellamy said: “There’s a play area in Weston Hills at the back of the old school which the parish council has a 20-year lease for from Lincolnshire County Council.

“When I joined Weston Parish Council almost two years ago, there had been enquiries about providing play equipment and then in May 2015, two children sent a letter to the parish council with a wish list and drawing of what they would like. I went to see the family to talk about what they wanted and to tell them that given how these things work, they needed to be patient.”

After talks with the county council and play equipment suppliers, Coun Bellamy discussed the funding options with parish councillors, including grants and part-funding the cost themselves.

But Coun Bellamy made clear that any new equipment would need county council consent and the support of villagers. She said: “We held a public meeting in Weston Hills on December 5 to give an update, but only about 10 people turned up. So we hope to have another meeting in the new year to see where we are and whether we can get enough people to form a small committee that can help with applications for new playing field equipment.”