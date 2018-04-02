Bakkavor donation means all Friday club members can get to group

Have your say

Bakkavor has donated £1,000 to Age UK’s Lime Court Friday Group based in Spalding.

Age UK’s Boston and South Holland Charity run the group for the elderly, holding monthly get-togethers at Lime Court Community Centre.

The group enjoys a range of activities including arts and crafts, seated exercises, game days and outings.

It has been running for nine years and has around 18 people who attend from Spalding and outlying areas.

The donation ensures the charity can provide transport throughout 2018 to those members who cannot get to the centre by themselves.

Barbara O’Neill from Age UK said: “Transportation for some of our members has been very difficult.

“Therefore we are greatful to Bakkavor for their donation, as all of the group can get here safely and enjoy themselves.”