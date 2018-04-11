Bakkavor boost for Gosberton Public Hall

Bakkavor in Spalding has given a well-needed financial donation to Gosberton Public Hall, one of the area’s historical Victorian buildings.

The 146-year-old hall is managed by a small group of

trustees and is well used for social, education and leisure activities.

The trustees reached out to Bakkavor to ask for financial support to help sustain the building as it needs a number of the renovations and repairs.

Employees from Bakkavor’s Staff Shop Committee presented the trustees with a cheque for £300 and treasurer Rona Perry said: “We can’t thank Bakkavor enough for this donation. The hall is a great meeting place and we want it to remain at the heart of the local community for many years to come.”