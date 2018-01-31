Autism talk to help raise funds for Spalding’s first disability music festival

An autistic man will be telling his story to help raise funds for a music disability festival in Spalding.

Poet Callum Brazzo will be speaking at the South Holland Centre on Friday, February 2, between 3-4pm.

We are thrilled that Callum is putting on his talk to raise funds for the event.

Plans are well underway for the festival, which will feature live music for people with both physical and learning disabilities.

Mum Alyson Commons, who is organising the festival with Rita Stacey, said: “We’ll be holding it on July 28 at the Priory School in Spalding.

“We have started booking acts and are also in the process of fundraising so we are thrilled that Callum is putting on his talk to raise funds for the event.”

While the talk is free, Callum is asking for donations to go towards the festival.

He said: “I’ll be performing poetry at the festival and this is my chance to get to know the community and talk about my personal experiences.”

Alyson and Rita came up with the idea for the music festival after seeing similar festivals had been organised in different parts of the country.

The pair, together with Samantha Harley-Pesce, set up the Going Forward Social Group in 2016 for young adults with disabilities.

That was after Lincolnshire County Council cut funding for specialist after-school and holiday clubs for those aged 18 or more.

Previously speaking to the Spalding Guardian, Alyson said: “We felt it would be nice to put on the festival for people of all ages with learning disabilities and physical disabilities; for people to be able to attend a festival so if they are having a bad day, or having a melt-down nobody will take any notice.

“Because we are all in the same boat nobody is going to judge you.”

They have set up a Facebook Page called Going Forward Music Festival 2018.

This will be the first time a music festival for people with disabilities has been held in the area.

The Going Forward Social Group is aimed at young people from 16-40 years old with physical and/or learning difficulties.

It meets at Tonic Health in Westlode Street, Spalding.

Among the activities provided are craft sessions, bowling, discos, and a chance to meet friends, get together and have fun.

SEE ALSO:

Disco fever at first anniversary of Spalding’s Going Forward Social Group

Spalding to stage disability festival