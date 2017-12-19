Ashwood win appeal over new homes for Holbeach

A decision to refuse an Ashwood Homes plan to build 39 new homes in Holbeach has been overturned by the Government’s planning inspectorate.

Spalding solicitors Roythornes successfully appeal ed against the South Holland District Council decision to refuse planning permission for the development off Low Road, near the A17.

Roythornes partner Shruti Trivedi said: “We lodged the appeal as the development will make a significant contribution to five-year housing targets and would also offer affordable housing.”

Members of the council’s planning committee had said the development could result in unacceptable living conditions for residents with regard to outlook and natural light. The planning inspectorate ruled that sufficient measures had been taken to ensure that this would not be the case.

Ashwood Homes chairman Ashley King said: “We are delighted that the decision has been reversed.

“In the South East Lincolnshire housing paper from January 2017 the council identified Holbeach as one of the ‘most sustainable locations for development’ and ‘suitable as a location for a higher housing target’, so it’s great that we are able to contribute to this.”

Homes will be one-, two- and three-bedrooms together with associated parking and communal amenity space, plus six affordable homes .