Are these the tallest Christmas lights in Lincolnshire?

Have your say

Many people go to town decorating the outside of their homes at Christmas time.

But Peter Issitt, boss of Crowland Cranes, has gone one better.

The crane stands at nine metres high and just needs a star on top. (SG071217-506TW)

He’s decorated a crane in the driveway of his home in Weston Hills with Christmas lights. Fully extended the crane can reach 18 metres high, but Peter’s kept it at nine metres.

While his neighbours have been winding him up, and joking ‘do you need planning permission for that?’ he said it’s all in good fun.

“The crane is a 1968 machine and it’s been a restoration project by our apprentices.

“It’s in my driveway while we’ve got some development going on at the yard.”

His wife Jennifer, who is also involved in the business, daughters Elizabeth (16) and Charlotte (13); and son Thomas (19) have also seen the funny side.

“The school bus goes past our house and some of the children have been asking ‘why has your dad got a crane in the drive?’ Peter added.

“All we need now is a star on top!”

PREVIOUSLY:

CHRISTMAS VIDEO: Lights of the world for charity in Holbeach

Crowland Cranes in bid to expand and create jobs