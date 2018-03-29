Appeal for brass players as Spalding theatre group remembers Philip

Calling all brass players! St Nicolas Players need you for their October production of Brassed Off, which is being performed in memory of a theatre stalwart.

The Players are putting on the show they originally performed in 2006, when it was directed by Philip Bosworth, who sadly passed away recently.

But the group urgently needs brass players.

Set in the mining community in 1994, ten years after the miners’ strike, Brassed Off tells the story of a local brass band struggling to survive amidst pit closures and redundancies.

Danny, the bandleader, battles his ill health to fight for the musical heritage of Grimley Colliery Band, determined to make it the best in the country, but do all the members feel the same?

Then, into the drama steps the beautiful Gloria, the flugelhorn player who left the town as a child. She instantly captures young Andy’s heart, but what is her real reason for coming back?

Brassed Off comes to the South Holland Centre in Spalding on October 17-20 and the audience will be treated to some wonderful brass music, and a funny, witty and heartrending drama.

So, if you can play the cornet, flugelhorn, bass, euphonium, baritone, horn or trombone and can make yourself available for rehearsals and, of course, performance week, St Nicolas Players would like to hear from you.

Tony Fell is putting the band together and you can reach him on 07583 673550.