Another home in Rippingale targeted by burglars

Cash and jewellery was stolen from a home in Middle Street, Rippingale while the occupants were away.

The incident occurred sometime between 9am on Saturday, December 9 and 12.30pm on Thursday, December 14.

The thieves gained entry by forcing a rear UPVC door and then conducted an untidy search.

The incident follows two other recent burglaries in the village, one of which also occurred in Middle Street and took place sometime between 11pm on Thursday, November 29 and 9.50am on Friday, December 1. Nothing was stolen

During the same time period there was a burglary in Station Street where thieves gained access through an unsecure rear gate and used a ladder to reach and smash a bedroom window. Once inside the home, the thief conducted an untidy search and stole cash and jewellery.

If you have information about the latest burglary in Middle Street call police on 101 and quote reference number 185 of December 14.