An extra £1.7m to tackle county’s pothole problem

The Government has given Lincolnshire County Council a further £1,736,514 from its 2017/18 Pothole Action Fund.

This is in addition to the £2.5m the Government awarded to the council previously.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “The weather this year has been especially bad for the roads, so this extra money is particularly welcome.

“We’re repairing thousands of potholes every month, with over 4,000 dealt with in December alone. Dangerous defects are fixed as a matter of urgency, with other issues being prioritised and dealt with as resources allow. That way we can get the most out of the available funding.

“While this extra £1.7m will make a difference, there’s much more to be done, and we would like to see even greater Government investment in our local roads.

“We spend around £50m on highways maintenance each year. While this sounds like a lot of money, we have 5,500 miles of road to maintain and that funding will only go so far. That’s why we’re calling on the Government for fairer funding for Lincolnshire.

“If councils here received the average funding for council areas in England, the region would benefit from £116million of extra funding for services every year – some of which could be used towards highways repairs. That would make a massive difference.”

• To report a highways fault, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting or call 01522 782070.