An epidemic of domestic abuse in South Holland

Police dealt with 90 separate reports of domestic abuse across South Holland during April, it has been revealed.

The alarming scale of physical, mental and emotional violence across the area – an average of three incidents a day – was confirmed by South Holland neighbourhood policing inspector Gareth Boxall on Monday.

In one case, an 80-year-old man from Gedney Hill was arrested on suspicion of assault by battery on Thursday then released on conditional bail.

A day earlier, a 22-year-old man from Spalding was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship after police were called to an address in the town.

Then on Saturday, a 48-year-old man was arrested in West Pinchbeck and charged with assault by battery, with an application for bail turned down.

Inspector Boxall said: “Our officers take domestic abuse very seriously and we strive to bring all perpetrators to justice.

“These three incidents demonstrate that domestic abuse covers all generations and that we continue to take positive action in every case.

“I want to reassure victims of domestic abuse that when they make the brave step of reporting abuse to us, we will do our best by them.”

A charity in Spalding helping victims of domestic abuse and other life-controlling issues is The Lighthouse Project, whose founder and director Jenny Tedbury said: “There has been an increase in people coming to us because of domestic abuse and obviously the biggest problem is keeping our locations secret and safe.

“Trying to keep our young people away from contacting one another on social media is our greatest challenge as the current culture tends to live out its life on sites like Facebook and Twitter.

“People coming to us from domestic abuse backgrounds tend to be more anxious and less confident in their parenting skills to begin with, but with support from our staff they can overcome this.

“Karis House, one of our homes in Spalding, accommodates young women with life-controlling issues which, in some cases, was caused by domestic violence that wasn’t dealt with appropriately at the time it happened.

“We are helping them to deal with it now and, as a matter of fact, we are actively seeking another staff member to fill a new vacancy at Karis House.”

A report on crime and disorder for members of South Holland District Council’s performance monitoring panel, who were due to have met last night (Wednesday), included details of four “core priorities”over the next three years for the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership.

The group, set up to improve community safety across the county and made up of the police, fire and rescue, NHS, district and county councils, is set to increase its role in tackling domestic abuse, anti-social behaviour, reducing offending, serious and organised crime.

According to the report, about seven per cent of people in Lincolnshire aged 16-59 had experienced at least once case of domestic abuse over the three-year period between April 2013 and March 2016.

• Anyone affected by domestic abuse can call Spalding Police Station on 101 or Boston and South Holland Women’s Aid on 01205 311272.

For more details about The Lighthouse Project and Karis House, including the current vacancy, email jenny@thelighthouseprojectspalding.com

