Have your say

Prolific fundraiser Lorna Webb and her team of helpers held a coffee morning at her Pinchbeck home and raised £328.24 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Coffee and mince pies were served and each visitor was given an Air Ambulance mascot.

Stalls included cakes and preserves, plants and vegetables and celebration crackers. There was also a raffle.

Helpers were Ann Cooper, Irene Wright, Brenda Robinson, Jean Hill, Sue White and Jack Taite.

Photo: SG281117-124TW