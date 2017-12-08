All the fun of Long Sutton Christmas Fayre on Sunday

Long Sutton’s Market Place will be home to fairground rides and festive stalls on Sunday as the parish council stages its popular Christmas Fayre.

Santa Claus takes up residence in St Mary’s Church from 2pm, where he will give free gifts to children, and he will be on hand for a special duty at 4pm for the Christmas lights switch-on.

The Christmas extravaganza attracted more than 200 visitors to the town last year – and youngsters had to queue for more than two hours to see Santa – so the advice from the parish council is to get there early as the fayre runs from midday-6pm.

Attractions include stalls selling Christmas wares, a traditional hog roast and, from Long Sutton’s Three Counties Deli, festive treats like hot roast chestnuts.

And all of the town’s traders will open their doors so you can buy Christmas gifts.

As well as seeing Santa, children can opt to have their picture taken with a Christmas Minion from the movies and the £1 fee will go to charities.

Parish council chairman and Town Crier Charles Moore said: “Please do come along and support our lovely town.”

The Market Place road will close to traffic from 6am-7pm so the fayre can be set up but the parish council, traders and residents are uniting to fight a possible move by South Holland District Council to close the through-route for the weekly Friday markets.

Around 100 traders and residents unanimously opposed a possible closure of Market Place/West Street on Fridays when a public meeting was held in the town last month.

District council portfolio holder Roger Gambba-Jones, who will make the final decision based on officer advice, said yesterday more information is being sought from Lincolnshire County Council and a health and safety report is to be updated before any decision is reached.

The district council is worried about the risk of market day shoppers being injured in road accidents, although no-one can recall anyone being hurt in the past.

At least two traders fear their businesses would grind to a halt if they can’t get vehicles in and out of Market Place, while Father Jonathan Sibley expressed concerns about the access to St Mary’s being blocked, halting weddings and funerals.

Store boss Graham Smith, from Pledgers, threatened to sue the district council if they stopped him from trading.

