All eyes down at Easter for bingo round at Donington school

Good Friday rain failed to put bingo callers and contestants off in Donington as Flinders Founders youth group hosted another successful community night.

At least 100 people were seated at the tables in the Matthew Flinders Main Hall at Thomas Cowley High School for what was a weekend of events organised by the youth group set up to help make Donington a better place to live.

Margaret Wright, the group’s secretary, said: “Our bingo night was ever so well-supported, the hall was full and we took over £600 at the door, although there are expenses to come out of that.

“There was a chocolate bingo and other prizes we’d put together ourselves, also making up prize hampers with Easter eggs.

“We were able to donate nearly £70 to Teenage Cancer Trust at the end of what was a really good night and we thank the school for letting us use its hall.”

There was more fun on Easter Sunday when nearly 100 children joined an Easter Egg Hunt at Flinders Park.

Family fortunes at Flinders Founders' Easter bingo in Donington. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG300318-209TW.

Margaret said: “The kids went around the park looking for clues and at the end of the hunt, they each got an Easter egg.”

Founders’ phantom fundraiser

Donington group’s bid for £10,000 outdoor gym equipment

Donington’s ‘£10K Lottery win’ to fund outdoor gym

Our bingo night was ever so well-supported, the hall was full and we took over £600 at the door, donating nearly £70 to Teenage Cancer Trust Margaret Wright, secretary, Flinders Founders, Donington