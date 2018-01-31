Afternoon tea in Holbeach to celebrate Royal Wedding

This year Britain has an additional day of celebrations in its calendar, with the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being held on May 19.

To mark the occasion, a free Afternoon Tea is being organised in Holbeach on Sunday, May 20 to enable people to come together, enjoy a relaxed social afternoon with new and existing friends, and an opportunity toast the happy couple.

Organiser, district councillor Tracey Carter said: “The Christmas meal I arranged in December further highlighted how much social events are needed for all residents but especially those who may live alone.

“The atmosphere at the meal was absolutely wonderful and it was in fact my favourite event I have arranged to date. We are planning to repeat the event for Christmas 2018.”

The afternoon tea will be free of charge and on a ticket basis, to assist with catering requirements.

It will be held in the WI Hall on Park Road, from 1.30pm to 4pm.

Tracey added: “I have planned quite a simple, relaxed afternoon of enjoying food together with an additional opportunity to have a little go at skittles and other traditional games for those who wish to. “Tim Darlow of Lincs Party Hire has kindly allowed us the use of some of his games completely free of charge to support the event.

“If anyone has any suitable items to donate to the afternoon tea or would be happy to bake a cake it would also be very much appreciated.”

If you know of anyone who may like to come to the Afternoon Tea, email Tracey on tcarter@sholland.gov.uk or call 07719189528.