Action required to curb ‘criminal speeds’ in Cowbit

A Cowbit road safety campaigner has given up monitoring traffic through the village in protest at the lack of action to tackle “criminal speeds”.

Chris Baty-Symes, who volunteered to measure traffic speeds on behalf of Cowbit Parish Council, has accused county highways leaders and Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership of ignoring the problem.

Chris Baty-Symes, who volunteered to measure traffic speeds on behalf of Cowbit Parish Council, has stepped down in protest at the lack of action to curb speeding through the village. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG280409-778TW.

Speed indicator device results from Backgate, Barrier Bank and Stonegate from May until December 2017 showed that as many as 68 per cent of drivers were breaking Cowbit’s 30mph speed limit.

Chris said: “Cowbit Parish Council, like myself, has been deeply concerned about the issue of speeding and we’ve been raising it with the authorities for a long time.

“We now have new records for all three main roads in the village, with a new maximum of 90mph on Barrier Bank and 70mmph on both Backgate and Stonegate, in what are all 30mph zones.

“Something has to be done to stop people driving at these criminal speeds, but the frustration is that we’ve had no communication from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership which suggests to me that they aren’t interested.

We now have new records for all three main roads in the village, with a new maximum of 90mph on Barrier Bank and 70mmph on both Backgate and Stonegate, in what are all 30mph zones. Chris Baty-Symes, of Cowbit

“From my perspective, I’ve looked after the speed indicator device since May 2017.

“But I’ve handed it back to the parish council because it’s pointless collecting all the data if it’s going to be ignored by the authorities.”

Concerns about speeding are to be aired during a public meeting at Cowbit Village Hall on Monday, March 5, at 7pm.

Representatives from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, the police and Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, have all been invited.

Coun Nigel Pepper, county councillor for Cowbit, said: “Speeding is a problem in all of our towns and villages, but it is most disappointing to hear of these high speeds in Cowbit.

“Following a short presentation I gave to Cowbit Parish Council about Community Speedwatch in November, I hope that volunteers from the village will participate in it later this year.”

A county highways department spokesman said: “We are aware of the concerns regarding speeding in Cowbit and would encourage all motorists to drive with appropriate care within the village.

“In addition, we would remind them that they could face police action if they exceed the speed limit.”

Million pound speeding shock for Cowbit

United front to take on speeding in Cowbit

‘Speed guns’ are on their way to South Holland