A right Royal evening in Pinchbeck

The countdown to Pinchbeck Carnival 2018 has started with the crowning of the Queen and her Princesses.

At a special evening of talented performances, Sian Groves was named as this year’s Queen, with her Princesses Sophie Bolton and Bella Parker.

There were some wonderful performances on the evening from local talent, including The Pinchbeck Tappers, all organised by John Pailing.

The girls excelled themselves and tapped the night away to some great music.

John performed his usual poem and the Carnival “Royalty” were chosen from a wonderful group of hopefuls, all looked after by 2017 Queen Molly Smith.

You can see all three girls at Pinchbeck Carnival on Saturday, June 9.

The evening was compered wonderfully by Jeff Wood, who entertained despite being in pain from a recent toe operation.

If you would like to be involved with Pinchbeck Carnival, call Jan Whitbourn on 07779895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk