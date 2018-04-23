A place of peace in Wyberton to remember road accident victims

A permanent site for those killed and seriously injured on Lincolnshire’s roads has been officially opened in Wyberton.

Bereaved families, emergency services staff and guests saw as Lady Sarah McCorquodale, sister of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, open the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial at Westgate Woods on Saturday.

The site, made available by Boston Woods Trust, was the result of a two-year, £50,000 fundraising campaign led by Anne Bourne whose daughter Louise Nuttell (35), of Swineshead, and niece Sarah Wilkinson (3), of Boston, were fatally injured on the A52 at Friskney in April 2004.

Anne, of Boston and whose other daughter, Amanda Meeds (54) was seriously injured in the crash, said: “We couldn’t have had a better day because the weather was good and everybody was so kind.

“I met a few families who, like me, have learned that the memories of the fatal accidents that involved their loved ones never leaves you.

“We don’t need a day like this to remember what happened and the 14th anniversary of the accident is on Saturday.”

This site is just somewhere good to be able to come and speak to Jessica in a nice, beautiful, quiet place that isn’t near a road Dawn Ducker, of Donington, mother of Jessica Danby

Amanda said: “You have to keep a positive attitude otherwise you wouldn’t be able to carry on with your life.”

Among the guests were Dawn Ducker and Jim Danby whose daughter Jessica Danby (19), of Donington, was fatally injured in a crash on the A52 near Westgate Woods in October 2015.

Dawn said: “The site is just somewhere good to be able to come and speak to Jessica in a nice, beautiful, quiet place that isn’t near a road.

“You don’t ever get over what happened to Jessica, but you have to live and she’d want us to live life to the full and start rebuilding.”

As well as Lady McCorquodale, other guests at the opening included the Mayor of Boston, Coun Brian Rush and his wife Jayne, Boston and Skegness MP, Matt Warman, Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, and the Bishop of Grantham, the Right Reverend Dr Nicholas Chamberlain.

Pastor Neal Mugglestone, of New Life Community Church, Kirton, and a member of the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial committee, said: “This place isn’t here for just a short time but for the generations to come.”

