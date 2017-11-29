A new history of Long Sutton is published

Long Sutton and District Civic Society is launching a new history of the area in time for Christmas.

‘An Illustrated History of Long Sutton Lincolnshire’ has just been published and will be officially launched on December 9.

Bruce Robinson

Father and son authors Frank and Bruce Robinson published their first history of the town in 1965 and it ran to three subsequent editions, the last published in 2008.

This is the definitive textbook for local historians and while long out of print is available from local libraries or for purchase as an electronic copy from Amazon Books.

Frank subsequently died and Bruce, one-time junior reporter then sports editor for the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press, approached the Civic Society in 2014 with a proposal for an updated version.

The new book is a concise version of the history, about a quarter of the text of previous editions but updated and with many more photographs.

Sadly Bruce himself died last year, aged 80 after a battle with cancer, just a few months after completing the text.

The new book, which runs to around 150 pages, costs £12 and a proportion of the proceeds will be donated to Marie Curie Cancer Support.

The book launch will take place at the Market House in Long Sutton from 10am to noon on Saturday, December 9. Copies will be available to buy on the day, or at Long Sutton’s Christmas Activities Day in the Market Place on Sunday, 10. Online enquiries and orders to civic.society@yahoo.co.uk or call 01406 363515 .