A ‘Handy’ gift from Brownies, Guides and Rainbows

Rainbows, Guides and Brownies visited the Johnson Community Hospital in Spalding to present them with some Handy Reachers for patients.

The presentation came about after Guide leaders Bridget Scase and Jane Amess MBE attended a meeting for The Friends of Johnson Community Hospital, where it was mentioned that a member of staff had requested some Handy Reachers for the patients on the Welland Ward. Therefore, some of the Units within Spalding District Guides decided to purchase one each and representatives from 1st Pinchbeck Rainbows and Guides, 2nd Crowland Brownies, 1st Spalding Guides and 5th Spalding Rainbows and Brownies presented them to ward manager Jennie Gittins.