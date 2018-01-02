A chance for dog lovers to help change the lives of others

Barking Mad Spalding is asking fellow dog lovers to join them in helping to change lives.

The dog holiday specialists have partnered with Dogs for Good, a life transforming charity which creates partnerships between people living with disability and specially trained assistance dogs.

Dogs for Good train assistance dogs to support adults and children with a wide range of disabilities and also children with autism, in order to enrich and improve lives.

Barking Mad hope to raise enough money to fund the training of an assistance puppy.

Dogs For Good’s work is relevant to the work Barking Mad undertake, offering the opportunity to care for someone else’s dog whilst its owners are away.

Through this initiative they witness the amazing difference that canine companions can make in terms of improving social interaction and fitness every day.

Last month Barking Mad held a party at Cowbit Village Hall, where 44 dog sitters attended and got fundraising off to a flying start by holding a raffle which raised £130.

Corporate partnerships manager for Dogs for Good Cathryn Simpson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Barking Mad.

“There’s obvious synergy between the two organisations in respect of the dogs but more importantly the ethos of both organisations is closely matched and this is important to ensure a successful partnership.”

Throughout 2018 Barking Mad plans to hold fundraising events including coffee mornings and dog walks and would love to hear from readers who would like to get involved. Call 01775 720382 or visit www.barkingmad.uk.com to find out more.

Barking Mad will also be introducing an initiative to enable its customers to make a voluntary donation of a pound with every booking made with their dog home boarding service.