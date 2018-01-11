‘999 service needs funds’ says Gedney woman after Tydd St Mary crash

A Gedney woman has joined calls for an “overworked” East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) to be given more resources to save lives.

Jennette Gray (50) had to wait more than 90 minutes for an ambulance after she was involved in a crash on the A1101 Wisbech Road in Tydd St Mary six days before Christmas.

She was eventually taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, where medical staff treated her for whiplash injuries.

Jennette said: “I was travelling home from Wisbech after leaving work and driving along Wisbech Road where the traffic was heavy, but slow.

“As I came up to the Common Way junction in Tydd St Mary, another driver pulled out straight in front of me.

“I slammed on my brake pedal immediately, but there was a collision on a really busy road and my car was in the middle of it, on a freezing cold night with no street lights on.

“Other drivers and people living nearby who saw the accident had to direct the traffic, otherwise there could have been another accident, until police arrived 30 minutes after the accident.

“An ambulance was called straight away and a lady who was a nurse stayed with me in my car until paramedics arrived.”

An EMAS spokesman confirmed that an ambulance was called at 4.25pm and it eventually arrived at 6.30pm, 98 minutes later.

Jennette said: “The paramedics were really good and they apologised for the delay, saying that they were flat out.

“My worry was that while I was waiting for an ambulance, somebody might have hit us.

“It was also scary for my family who were waiting to find out if I’d been seriously injured or not.”

Richard Hunter, ambulance operations manager for Lincolnshire, said: “At the time of the 999 call, we were experiencing a high number of emergencies and we have to prioritise the most life-threatening.

“We apologise for the distress caused to Jennette and her family in not being able to get to them sooner and we are keen to speak to them about their experience.”

Jennette said: “I do feel for the people who work in our emergency services because they are all doing an amazing job.

“But they are so overworked and there isn’t enough of them.

“Hopefully, something can be done so that the ambulance service won’t be overstretched as much and not be under so much pressure as they are now.

“I’d also like to say a really big thank you to all those who helped me on the night of the crash because without their help, things would have been much more difficult.”

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 calls were dealt with by Lincolnshire’s ambulance services during the first six hours of 2018, it has been revealed.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) also confirmed that many calls were due to illness or injury related to drinking too much alcohol.

A team of more than 120 staff, 145 ambulances and 50 “fast response cars” were used by EMAS to deal with 999 calls in the early hours of January 1.

Richard Henderson, EMAS chief executive, said: “Frontline colleagues, volunteers and people behind the scenes all worked incredibly hard to get an emergency response to people who really needed it.

“It was a challenging time, but we delivered the best possible service with the resources available to us and I send my personal thanks to colleagues, volunteers and partners for their continued commitment and dedication to help us provide quality patient care.”

