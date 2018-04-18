50 new jobs on offer at firm’s Sutton Bridge sites

Have your say

Food firm Bakkavor is advertising for 50 new recruits across its two Sutton Bridge sites.

There are a number of different jobs on offer, including in production, hygiene and logistics.

More than 6,500 people already work across factories in Boston, Spalding, Bourne, Holbeach St Marks and Sutton Bridge.

Its two sites at Sutton Bridge are Bakkavor Meals, which specialises in chilled Indian ready meals, and Wingland Foods, which specialises in prepared salads, prepared vegetables and deli products.

The recruitment drive is part of a broader Bakkavor initiative across the country.

Last year alone, the group employed an additional 2,500 people as it increased capacity to meet higher demand from customers. Bakkavor currently employs more than 19,000 people in the UK.

Group resourcing manager Duncan Ingram said: “This is an exciting time for the sites as we create additional capacity to meet continued customer demand.

“We have a number of different roles on offer and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues to our team.”

For more information on the employment opportunities, visit: www.bakkavor.com/careers