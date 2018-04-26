£5,000 charity quiz in Crowland

The In Balance Challenge hosted a quiz night at the British Legion in Crowland to give away £5,000 to good causes.

Local charities and community projects were invited to register their interest, and five were chosen to compete for the chance to win up to £1,000.

The quiz was organized by Trev Harrison from the In Balance Challenge in memory of a dear friend Mary Sailes, who was a keen supporter of local causes. In Balance regularly host charity and community events to raise money for deserving causes.

Winners were Care Zone, from Kingsgate Community Church, who won £700 in the individual rounds, plus the bonus pot of £1,040, bringing their total to £17,40. Crowland’s local playgroup Abbey 3,4,5 won £800.

Care Zone are pictured with their cheques.