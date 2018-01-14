WEEKEND WEB: Twins fly high on their 16th birthday

Have your say

We look back to the Spalding Guardian this week in 2000.

High-flying twins Neil and Shaun McLaughlin became fully-fledged pilots after keeping their promise to fly solo on their sixteenth birthday.

Each twin took solo control of their glider for the first time - and Neil was forced to admit that Shaun did better than him on the day.

The daring duo, from Shepeau Stow, completed the feat at Peterborough Gliding Club.

Kitten saved from jaws of digger

A stray kitten was saved from the jaws of an excavator thanks to an eagle-eyed building site foreman.

Darren Hall spotted the kitten dangerously close to the machine working on a site at Woolram Wygate, Spalding.

The kitten was very weak and dehydrated, but a colleague, Judy Gordon, a volunteer for Spalding Cat Protection, was able to find the kitten - re-named ‘Darren’ - a home.