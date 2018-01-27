WEEKEND WEB: Stacey follows sister to claim award in ’99

Have your say

We look back to the Free Press this week in 1999

Fourteen-year-old Stacey Adlard followed in the footsteps of her sister by receiving the highest award a Guide can achieve.

This made Stacey the second member of 1st Sutterton Guides to be presented with the Baden Powell Trefoil Award.

Guide leader Doreen Wells was proud of the sisters’ achievements.

She said: “I have known them both since Brownies and am very proud indeed. My retirement is approaching and they have given me something good to remember.”

Children pack out chorus at 1999 panto

Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society had its biggest chorus to date at St Guthlac School.

The company performed Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as its late pantomime, and featured 36 children aged 10 to 13, all from local schools.

Producer and co-founder of CADS, Carole Parnell, said the panto, written by Peter Denyer, took almost four months to rehearse. The group was founded by the late Eric Smith, of Crowland, togther with Carole and Jayne Munton.