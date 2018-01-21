WEEKEND WEB: New learning centre for pupils

Have your say

We look back to the Free Press this week in 1999.

Learning became even more fun at Long Sutton County Primary School with the opening of Octoplus, a new resource centre, a dedicated area for the library, computers and for small work groups.

The room was formerly an open area between corridors which had been been enclosed and roofed.

A reception was held and guests included Thomas the Tank Engine author the Rev Christopher Awdry, while Year 6 pupils gave guided tours of the school.

Bus request stop-over from winner in ’99

Lucky competition winner Keith Mizen had a rather large problem concerning his prize - where to park his newly-acquired single-decker bus!

Mr Mizen, from Holbeach, won the 45-seater in a competition run by the Bus and Coach Preservation Society magazine.

Tube train driver Mr Mizen said: “When the editor rang me to say I had won, I thought he was having me on. Then my next thought was ‘what the hell am I going to do with it?’!”