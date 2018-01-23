Monthly column: Take a Walk on the Wild Side

With Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Theatrician Louise White has teamed up with the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust to bring to life the real issues facing our seas and marine wildlife.

The Dead Sea is a performance suitable for all ages, looking to get everyone excited about saving our planet and looking towards the future.

Written and performed by Louise, The Dead Sea takes the audience on a mission to the deep ocean.

It will be showing at the South Holland Centre in Spalding on Friday, February 16, at 2pm.

On her journey, tragedy strikes and Louise’s life and childhood dreams hang in the balance.

Will she make her way back to the surface? Will she conquer her fear of the sea?

Join Louise on her journey as she explores the ocean depths. With a mix of light humour, adventure and tragedy; Louise faces plenty of challenges as she pursues her dreams below the waves.

Tammy Smalley, Head of Conservation, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, said: “This play reaches inside of you, gives your mind food, the lighting and soundtrack gives you peace, and along the way you giggle, smile and remember seaside adventures.

“It makes you yearn for more of them! I have watched others’ reactions and I know, whatever the age, they are lost under the sea enjoying themselves but thinking ‘what can I do?’”

Each performance will be followed by a 15 minute presentation by Tammy Smalley on marine nature conservation and how people can help.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has held a workshop with young members from Wildlife Watch and Junior Wardens to create artwork to be used in the foyers of the theatres.

In Spalding, the performance will also include an extra post-show family activity called Move Like A Sea Creature run by Louise. This costs £1 per child.

Tickets for the main show are £7.50 (full price) or £6.50 (under 16s and groups of four of more).

For tickets, contact the South Holland Centre Box Office on 01775 764777.

