Make It Yourself with Flowers N Things, Spalding

In this month’s column the staff at Flowers N Things in Red Lion Street, explain how to make a personalised vase to display your beautiful flowers.

With spring fast approaching, there are loads of gorgeous flowers blooming and lots of birthdays to think about.

Using your permanent marker, etch your chosen design onto the vase.

Why not get creative and make a beautiful personalised vase to gift a loved one?

It’s super simple. All you will need is a glass bottle (or jar), some permanent markers, and a creative head on!

Firstly, you might want to plan your design out on plain paper.

Make sure the quote or image isn’t too large for the vessel you have chosen.

Pop some flowers into your finished vase for the final touch.

Next, give the outside of the glass a good scrub to remove any dirt or debris.

Using your permanent marker, etch your chosen design onto the vase. Making sure you are loose and free-flowing as you form each letter is the key to good calligraphy.

If you do make a mistake, don’t panic. You should be able to wipe any mistakes off with a baby wipe.

Once you’ve completed your design, and are happy it’s dry, you might want to adorn the neck of the vessel with some ribbon or lace.

Then, all that’s left to do is pick some gorgeous flowers to pop inside.

We’re hosting lots of quick craft and upcycling workshops similar to this (and costing just £10) at Pearl & Ruby this spring/summer – check out our Facebook and website for more information and to book.

