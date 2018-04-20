Leverton’s women workers  in 1947

Have your say

Reader Julie Lunn has sent us this picture of Levertons staff, taken in May 1947.

Her mum, then Joan Poole, is pictured second left.

Levertons was a fixture in Spalding for many decades.

The business started as a car dealership in 1904 and began repairing Caterpillar machinery in the late 1920s, becoming an authorised Caterpillar dealer in 1935.

It stopped selling cars after being bought by Unilever around 1970.

In its heyday the company employed around 200 workers.

• Send us your old pictures of Levertons or South Holland of yesteryear and we will publish them in the Spalding Guardian.