Woad Fest at mill this weekend

Moulton Windmill has exciting plans for the annual Woad Fest this Saturday and Sunday (October 14 and 15).

Money raised from the event will go towards the windmill and its upcoming renovations.

Janet Prescott, Windmill Manager, said: “Woad is an important crop that comes from the area that has been used in arts and crafts for years.

There will be activities like blacksmithing with our friends from Chain Bridge Forge where you will get to work with blacksmiths to make things like your own coathook or poker.

“There will be crocheting, corn dolly making, woad dying (from 11-3pm), a felting workshop and artist Eric Austin will be running a watercolour workshop so there will be a lot going on.”

Tours of the mill, where the workshops are based, will be available throughout the weekend. They will give an insight into the work at the mill and explain the history of woad, such as how it was used as a blue dye for military uniforms.

Workshops have a small fee of £5, and blacksmithing prices will vary. All workshops need to be pre-booked. Go to www.moultonwindmill.co.uk

SEE ALSO:

Final preparations for Spalding’s Pumpkin Festival

ALBUM REVIEW: Another winner for British indie band