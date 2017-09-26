Where you can take part in the World’s Biggest Coffee morning for Macmillan

Enjoy a cuppa and cake throughout the district on Friday as South Holland takes part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Here are some of the places taking part:

○ 10am-midday - West Pinchbeck Village Hall (coffee, cakes, books and a selection of wood-turned items for sale)

○ 10.30am-midday - Spalding Library

○ 10am-midday - Moulton Seas End Village Hall (cakes, homemade jams and preserves, stalls, tombola and raffle).

○ 10am-midday - Gosberton Public Hall

○ 11am-4pm - Cowbit Village Hall

○ 10am-3pm - Butters Factory Shop, Kellett Gate, Spalding

○ 8am to 12.30pm – Caffe Aurora, Holbeach, with Pavanotti (AKA Jeff Woods) singing outside.

○ 9.30am to 2pm – Johnson Community Hospital Coffee Shop.

○ 10am to noon – St Thomas’ Road Methodist Church, Spalding.

○ 10am to noon – Peele Community College, Long Sutton.

○ 10am to noon – Long Sutton Library.

○ 10am to noon – Capricorn Cottage in Fleet Hargate.

○ 10am to 12.30pm – Pinchbeck Community Hub.

○ 10.30am to noon – St Norbert’s Church Hall, Spalding.

○ On Saturday, Whaplode Drove WI from 11am-1pm at the Church Rooms, PE12 0TN, with sandwiches and savouries.

○ And on Tuesday, October 3, we have our own coffee morning for Macmillan at the Free Press and Guardian offices in The Crescent, Spalding, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

