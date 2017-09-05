What’s on (September 7 - September 13)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

Thursday

Hereward the Wake Event: Historians, folk music and more, 6.30pm, Baldocks Mill Heritage Centre, Bourne.

Cafe Language Club: Learn English, free, 7.15pm-8.45pm, Vista Hall, Spalding. 07535 503780.

Reading celebration: 3.30-5.30pm, free, Spalding Library.

Photo exhibition: Until September 29, every Wednesday until Sunday, Pinchbeck Photographic Group, Geest Gallery, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 10.30am-4pm, free.

Film: 6 Days, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Friday

Dyke Scarecrow Festival and Beer Weekend: Until Sunday, Dyke village.

Clairvoyance evening: with Angela McAdam, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Spalding, £3. 01775 724514

Theatre: The Sounds of the 60s with the Zoots, 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Film: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Show: The Upbeat Beatles, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton.

Saturday

Writing workshop: with Helen Gould, Formatting and Publishing on Kindle 1, 10am-midday, £4 per person, Spalding Library, book at enquiry desk.

Music evening: Skiffle with a smile, 7.30pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach, £5, children free. Tickets from Chosen, Fleet Street, Holbeach and Holbeach Health Store. All proceeds to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. 01406 425947.

Open Day: Crowland Abbey, bell ringing demonstration (10am and noon), trips up to the belfry every hour between 10am and 3pm (you need to be fit).

Reunion: Gedney Hill Football Club, 8pm onwards, Help Dave Barefoot Celebrate his FA 50 years’ services to Grass Roots Football Award. Proceeds in aid of prostate cancer, The Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove. 01406 330619 or 07732 267896.

West Pinchbeck Village Show: 3.30-5pm, (entries to be brought in between 9.30am and 12 midday), West Pinchbeck Village Hall, 01775 640200 or 01775 640296.

Tractor run: In aid of St Bartholomew’s Church, 9am-11.45am, tractors leave from the field at 10am, West Pinchbeck Village Hall, All welcome. 07761 862509.

Sandringham Game and Country Fair: Until Sunday, 10am-6pm, Sandringham Estate, PE35 6EN. Adults £14, over 65s £13, Children £4. www.livingheritagecountryshows.com, 01283 820548.

Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show: Until Sunday, Gates open at 10am, Silver Hill Field, Bicker, adults £5, children £1.

Live music: Johnny Vee, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Heritage Lincolnshire Festival: Holbeach Cemetery Chapels, Park Road, 10am-4pm, official unveiling of the textile project, cemetery trails at 11am and 2pm.

Holland Places of Worship Festival: Until Sunday, visit www.holland.powf.org.uk for full details of churches taking part.

Film: Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Show: Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton.

Sunday

Exhibition: Sutton Bridge at War, 11am-5pm, Sutton Bridge Golf Club, New Road. 01406 362310

Sandringham Game and Country Fair: 10am-6pm, Sandringham Estate, PE35 6EN. Adults £14, over 65s £13, Children £4. www.livingheritagecountryshows.com, 01283 820548.

Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show: Gates open at 10am, Silver Hill Field, Bicker, adults £5, children £1.

Live music: Ryan, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Holland Places of Worship Festival: Visit www.holland.powf.org.uk for full details of churches taking part.

Celebrate Surfleet Summer Fete and Fun Dog Show, 11am-4pm, Adults £1, children free, Glen Park, Surfleet.

Long Sutton Classic Car Show and Auto Jumble: 9am-4pm, Long Sutton Barns.

Charity concert: Chris Stanbury, 2.30pm, £6, Swineshead Village Hall.

Live music: Banovallum brass band, 2-4pm, Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding. Weather permitting.

Theatre: Supreme Queen, tribute to band Queen, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Show: Roy G Hemmins - Reach out to Motown, 7,30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton.

Monday

Theatre: Strictly Murder, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Tuesday

Grub Hub Light Lunches: 12-1.30pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Long Sutton, All welcome. Prices from £2.50.

Meditation and Mindfulness: 7-8pm, £5, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Theatre: Strictly Murder, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Wednesday

Theatre: Strictly Murder, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Concert film: David Gilmour Live at Pompeii, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.