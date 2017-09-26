Search

What’s on (September 28 - October 4)

The South Lincolnshire Walking Festival continues this weekend.
Thursday

Black Sabbath: The End of the End, special concert film, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Bingo: doors 7pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Fenland Natural Health: herbal winter remedies, 7.30pm, Sutterton village Hall.

RSBP birdwatch Wash cruise: meet 9am Lock Keeper’s Office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521

Transported Arts on the mobile library: collecting stories for field and dyke project, 10.30am Laurels Cottage, St Marks Road, Holbeach St Marks; noon Hargate Close, Fleet Hargate; 1.45pm North Bank, Gedney St Francis; 2.45pm, church, Gedney south.

Abba Forever: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Jethro: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Friday

Macmillan coffee mornings: 10am-3pm, Butters Factory Shop, Kellett Gate, Spalding; 10am-noon, Moulton Seas End Village hall; 10.30am-noon, Spalding Library; 10am-noon, Gosberton Public Hall; 10am-noon, West Pinchbeck Village Hall; 11am-4pm, Cowbit Village Hall.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 10.5 miles, 10am from Billingborough Playing Field, NG34 0QA.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 5 miles Creeton/Grimsthorpe Parkland, 10am; 2.5miles Frampton Marsh, starting points on booking 01529 461499.

Dementia Friends: information session, 1.30-2.30pm, Spalding Library.

South Lincs Strollers: Rippingale walk, meet 10.20am on road by church, 01529 497791

Saturday

Theatre: Growth, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.

Dance night special: John Bowdler from Tower Ballroom, 6.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall, 01205 820080.

Live music: Dave Logan, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Quiz: 8pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

The Fisherman and The Genie: workshops every Saturday until December 16, learn to play GAMELAN, sing, dance, act, ages 5-12, 10.30am-noon, ages 13-18 can join the project as young music leaders, St Margaret’s Hall, Main Street, Quadring, book 01775 841750.

Macmillan coffee morning: 11am-1pm, Church Room, Whaplode Drove.

Voices Unplugged: learning songs for adults, 2.30pm, Methodist Church Hall, Broad Street, Spalding, 07949 895790.

Young adult book group: ages 13+, 2.15pm, Bookmark, Spalding, 01775 769231.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 7.5 miles, 10am from Bull Inn, Rippingale, 3.5miles, 10am from Ruby Hunt Centre, Donington, ; 5.5 miles 10am from Visitor Centre Willow Tree Farm, Willow Tree Fen, PE11 3JH; 1.5 miles, 10.30am from Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, 01529 461499.

Sunday

Model tractor: construction and literature 2017, 10am-3pm, Springfields Exhibition Centre, Spalding, 07710 321471

Live music: Budgie, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Gedney, meet 10.30am near Gedney Church, 01775 725531.

Harvest festival: 8am Communion, 8.45am parish breakfast, 10.45am harvest festival service, St John’s Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 7 miles, 10.30am from Gedney near church, 01529 461499.

Monday

Film: Rough Night, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Step by Step: exhibition of pottery and paintings, until Saturday, October 28, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding.

Surfleet RBL: AGM, 7pm, Fraiser Room, Surfleet, 01775 840945.

Tuesday

Arts and Crafts Society: Terry Chip with bold and acrylic painting, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk

Film: Rough Night, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

ROH Opera: La Boheme, 7.15pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

REME Association: Lincolnshire branch autumn kurling competition, 7pm, Drill Hall, Main Ridge West, Boston, 01754 874200.

Wednesday

Spalding Folk Club: Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith, 8pm, South Holland Centre Lounge Bar, Spalding, www.spaldingfolkclub.co.uk

Bingo: doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Moulton Chapel Youth and Community Centre.

Spalding Stamp Club: SADMAS afternoon, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, 01775 762661.

Film: Rough Night, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.