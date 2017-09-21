Search

What’s on (September 21 - September 27)

Pinchbeck Live is on this Saturday and Sunday with St Mary's Church and Pinchbeck Baptist Church opening their doors. There are activities and demos in the Community Hub and library and village hall.
Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

Thursday

IPad for beginners workshop: aged 19+, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01780 722148.

Transported Arts on the mobile library: collecting stories for field and dyke project, 10.30am Moulton Chapel, Fen Gate; 11.15am Cowbit, Barrier Bank; noon Cowbit, Milfoil Lane; 1.30pm Spalding, Fen Lane End; 2.15pm Weston Hills Village Hall.

Exhibition: Voices of the Great War, 10am-7pm, and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge.

Sister Act: 7.30pm, until Saturday, SH Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Up Close and Personal: Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup from Strictly Come Dancing, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 786455

Friday

Quiz: 7pm for 7.45pm, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, 01406 540330.

Funder in the Fens: and tomorrow, camping, live music, classic, custom cars, motorcycles etc, Long Sutton Barns, 07800 539424.

Art exhibition/harvest flower festival: until Sunday, St Laurence Church, Surfleet, 01775 680235.

Tribute to the Rat Pack: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Saturday

Pinchbeck Live: history display, live music, talks and demos, bouncy castle, craft activities, flower festival and stalls, 10.30am-4pm, Pinchbeck Community Hub, church hall and Baptist Church.

Fenland Working Weekend: 10am until late afternoon, in fields in Dam Gate, Holbeach, PE12 8PB, 07720 940559.

Pure Vinyl retro disco: 8.30pm until midnight, The Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.

Harvest coffee morning: 10am-noon, Moulton Chapel Methodist Church.

Learn to play Gamelan: sing, dance, act and make new friends, ages 5-12, 10.30am-noon, St Margaret’s Hall, Quadring, 01775 841750.

Spalding Model Railway Club: 10am-4pm, open day in Pinchbeck Village Hall (part of Pinchbeck Live).

Sneath’s Mill Trust: annual autumn show, 2-4.30pm (barbecue 2-4pm), Lutton Village Hall.

Live music: Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

South Lincolnshire Walking Festival: until October 29. www.southlincswalking.com

Ladies Day: 7.30pm, and tomorrow, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 786455.

The Chris Barber Big Band: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Sunday

Fenland Working Weekend: 10am until late afternoon, in fields in Dam Gate, Holbeach, PE12 8PB, 07720 940559.

Harvest festival: 10.30am, children’s treasure trail and craft session from 1-4pm, guided church tours 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Flower Festival: noon-4pm, Pinchbeck Baptist Church.

Live music: Tommy Curtis and Steve Baxter, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Harvest celebrations: 11am, St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck, followed by harvest lunch in the village hall, book lunch, 01775 640271.

ROH Live: The Magic Flute, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Women in Aviation: talk by Alastair Goodrum, 2pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, booking essential, 01775 764555.

Bingo: eyes down 3.30pm, in aid of the Callum Pite Smile Charity, Pinchbeck Village Hall.

Pet service: 9am, Priory Church, Deeping St James.

Big Annual Bike Ride: starts in Boston, in aid of the Butterfly Hospice, www.butterflyhospice.com

Boston Food Festival: 10am-3pm, Market Place, Boston.

Monday

Film: Detroit, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

An audience with Dame Jenni Murray: a history of Britain in 21 women, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Tuesday

Film: Dunkirk 2pm, Detroit 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Nicholas Owen: book signing, 7.15pm, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding.

Macmillan coffee morning: 10am-noon, 2 Poachers Gate, Pinchbeck.

Meditation and mindfulness: be light, be positive, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Stamp Club: auction, 7.30pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 766117.

Wednesday

Canaletto and the art of Venice: exhibition on screen, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Dunkirk 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Fashion show: and sale, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Frampton, 07961 313268.

Transported Arts on the mobile library: collecting stories for field and dyke project, 10.15am Old School House, Church Street, Dawsmere; 11am, Jolly Crispin, Lutton; 12.15pm, Roman Way, Gedney Dyke; 1.45pm Saracen’s Head Public House, Saracen’s Head.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Royal British Legion Hall, Long Sutton.