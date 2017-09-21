What’s on (September 21 - September 27)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days
Thursday
IPad for beginners workshop: aged 19+, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01780 722148.
Transported Arts on the mobile library: collecting stories for field and dyke project, 10.30am Moulton Chapel, Fen Gate; 11.15am Cowbit, Barrier Bank; noon Cowbit, Milfoil Lane; 1.30pm Spalding, Fen Lane End; 2.15pm Weston Hills Village Hall.
Exhibition: Voices of the Great War, 10am-7pm, and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge.
Sister Act: 7.30pm, until Saturday, SH Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Up Close and Personal: Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup from Strictly Come Dancing, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 786455
Friday
Quiz: 7pm for 7.45pm, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, 01406 540330.
Funder in the Fens: and tomorrow, camping, live music, classic, custom cars, motorcycles etc, Long Sutton Barns, 07800 539424.
Art exhibition/harvest flower festival: until Sunday, St Laurence Church, Surfleet, 01775 680235.
Tribute to the Rat Pack: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Saturday
Pinchbeck Live: history display, live music, talks and demos, bouncy castle, craft activities, flower festival and stalls, 10.30am-4pm, Pinchbeck Community Hub, church hall and Baptist Church.
Fenland Working Weekend: 10am until late afternoon, in fields in Dam Gate, Holbeach, PE12 8PB, 07720 940559.
Pure Vinyl retro disco: 8.30pm until midnight, The Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.
Harvest coffee morning: 10am-noon, Moulton Chapel Methodist Church.
Learn to play Gamelan: sing, dance, act and make new friends, ages 5-12, 10.30am-noon, St Margaret’s Hall, Quadring, 01775 841750.
Spalding Model Railway Club: 10am-4pm, open day in Pinchbeck Village Hall (part of Pinchbeck Live).
Sneath’s Mill Trust: annual autumn show, 2-4.30pm (barbecue 2-4pm), Lutton Village Hall.
Live music: Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
South Lincolnshire Walking Festival: until October 29. www.southlincswalking.com
Ladies Day: 7.30pm, and tomorrow, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 786455.
The Chris Barber Big Band: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Sunday
Fenland Working Weekend: 10am until late afternoon, in fields in Dam Gate, Holbeach, PE12 8PB, 07720 940559.
Harvest festival: 10.30am, children’s treasure trail and craft session from 1-4pm, guided church tours 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.
Flower Festival: noon-4pm, Pinchbeck Baptist Church.
Live music: Tommy Curtis and Steve Baxter, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Harvest celebrations: 11am, St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck, followed by harvest lunch in the village hall, book lunch, 01775 640271.
ROH Live: The Magic Flute, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Women in Aviation: talk by Alastair Goodrum, 2pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, booking essential, 01775 764555.
Bingo: eyes down 3.30pm, in aid of the Callum Pite Smile Charity, Pinchbeck Village Hall.
Pet service: 9am, Priory Church, Deeping St James.
Big Annual Bike Ride: starts in Boston, in aid of the Butterfly Hospice, www.butterflyhospice.com
Boston Food Festival: 10am-3pm, Market Place, Boston.
Monday
Film: Detroit, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
An audience with Dame Jenni Murray: a history of Britain in 21 women, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Tuesday
Film: Dunkirk 2pm, Detroit 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Nicholas Owen: book signing, 7.15pm, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding.
Macmillan coffee morning: 10am-noon, 2 Poachers Gate, Pinchbeck.
Meditation and mindfulness: be light, be positive, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Stamp Club: auction, 7.30pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 766117.
Wednesday
Canaletto and the art of Venice: exhibition on screen, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Dunkirk 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Fashion show: and sale, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Frampton, 07961 313268.
Transported Arts on the mobile library: collecting stories for field and dyke project, 10.15am Old School House, Church Street, Dawsmere; 11am, Jolly Crispin, Lutton; 12.15pm, Roman Way, Gedney Dyke; 1.45pm Saracen’s Head Public House, Saracen’s Head.
Bingo: 7.30pm, Royal British Legion Hall, Long Sutton.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.