What’s on (September 21 - September 27)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

Thursday

IPad for beginners workshop: aged 19+, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01780 722148.

Transported Arts on the mobile library: collecting stories for field and dyke project, 10.30am Moulton Chapel, Fen Gate; 11.15am Cowbit, Barrier Bank; noon Cowbit, Milfoil Lane; 1.30pm Spalding, Fen Lane End; 2.15pm Weston Hills Village Hall.

Exhibition: Voices of the Great War, 10am-7pm, and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge.

Sister Act: 7.30pm, until Saturday, SH Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Up Close and Personal: Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup from Strictly Come Dancing, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 786455

Friday

Quiz: 7pm for 7.45pm, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, 01406 540330.

Funder in the Fens: and tomorrow, camping, live music, classic, custom cars, motorcycles etc, Long Sutton Barns, 07800 539424.

Art exhibition/harvest flower festival: until Sunday, St Laurence Church, Surfleet, 01775 680235.

Tribute to the Rat Pack: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Saturday

Pinchbeck Live: history display, live music, talks and demos, bouncy castle, craft activities, flower festival and stalls, 10.30am-4pm, Pinchbeck Community Hub, church hall and Baptist Church.

Fenland Working Weekend: 10am until late afternoon, in fields in Dam Gate, Holbeach, PE12 8PB, 07720 940559.

Pure Vinyl retro disco: 8.30pm until midnight, The Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.

Harvest coffee morning: 10am-noon, Moulton Chapel Methodist Church.

Learn to play Gamelan: sing, dance, act and make new friends, ages 5-12, 10.30am-noon, St Margaret’s Hall, Quadring, 01775 841750.

Spalding Model Railway Club: 10am-4pm, open day in Pinchbeck Village Hall (part of Pinchbeck Live).

Sneath’s Mill Trust: annual autumn show, 2-4.30pm (barbecue 2-4pm), Lutton Village Hall.

Live music: Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

South Lincolnshire Walking Festival: until October 29. www.southlincswalking.com

Ladies Day: 7.30pm, and tomorrow, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 786455.

The Chris Barber Big Band: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Sunday

Fenland Working Weekend: 10am until late afternoon, in fields in Dam Gate, Holbeach, PE12 8PB, 07720 940559.

Harvest festival: 10.30am, children’s treasure trail and craft session from 1-4pm, guided church tours 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Flower Festival: noon-4pm, Pinchbeck Baptist Church.

Live music: Tommy Curtis and Steve Baxter, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Harvest celebrations: 11am, St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck, followed by harvest lunch in the village hall, book lunch, 01775 640271.

ROH Live: The Magic Flute, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Women in Aviation: talk by Alastair Goodrum, 2pm, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding, booking essential, 01775 764555.

Bingo: eyes down 3.30pm, in aid of the Callum Pite Smile Charity, Pinchbeck Village Hall.

Pet service: 9am, Priory Church, Deeping St James.

Big Annual Bike Ride: starts in Boston, in aid of the Butterfly Hospice, www.butterflyhospice.com

Boston Food Festival: 10am-3pm, Market Place, Boston.

Monday

Film: Detroit, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

An audience with Dame Jenni Murray: a history of Britain in 21 women, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Tuesday

Film: Dunkirk 2pm, Detroit 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Nicholas Owen: book signing, 7.15pm, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding.

Macmillan coffee morning: 10am-noon, 2 Poachers Gate, Pinchbeck.

Meditation and mindfulness: be light, be positive, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Stamp Club: auction, 7.30pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 766117.

Wednesday

Canaletto and the art of Venice: exhibition on screen, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Dunkirk 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Fashion show: and sale, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Frampton, 07961 313268.

Transported Arts on the mobile library: collecting stories for field and dyke project, 10.15am Old School House, Church Street, Dawsmere; 11am, Jolly Crispin, Lutton; 12.15pm, Roman Way, Gedney Dyke; 1.45pm Saracen’s Head Public House, Saracen’s Head.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Royal British Legion Hall, Long Sutton.