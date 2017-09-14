What’s on (September 14 - September 20)

Your guide to what’s happening in the coming days

Thursday

Open rehearsal: South Holland Singers, 7.30-9.30pm, have a go at singing the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah, St Paul’s Primary School, Spalding. 01775 761106 or 01406 258317.

Holbeach and District Horticultural Society: 7.15pm for 7.30pm, Ideas for improving your garden, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, £3. 07791 688213 or 01406 366410.

IPads for beginners workshops: For adults aged 19 plus, 2pm-4.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, £20 for three-week course. 01780 722148.

Music: 3hattrio, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Circus Vladimir, 5pm and 7.30pm, Baytree Garden Centre, PE12 6JU.

Theatre: The Wedding Reception, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239 until Saturday.

Friday

South Lincolnshire Strollers: Essendine walk, meet at the village hall, Plover Road at 10.20am. 01529 497791.

Ceilidh: with The Beltonas and Slapdash Dancers. Doors open 7.30pm for 7.45pm start, £4, children free. 01775 723026.

South Holland Local History Group: Grimsby Ice Factory by Chris Lester, 7.30pm, St John’s Church Hall, Spalding.

Film: The Beguiled, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Circus Vladimir, 5pm and 7.30pm, Baytree Garden Centre, PE12 6JU.

Comedy: Craig Campbell ‘Easy Tiger’ Tour, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, £15, 01780 766455.

Theatre: The Wedding Reception, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239 until Saturday.

Saturday

Fun on the field: 3-6pm, sports competitions, beer tent, arena events, car boot, fairground rides. Cowbit Playing Field, 01406 380774.

Siege of Crowland Abbey: Re-enactment of the 1643 event, today starts at 11.15am, Trinity Bridge. Weekend tickets £5 for adults, free for under 16s.

Pride of South Holland Awards: 3-5pm, ticket-only event, South Holland Centre, Spalding. 07779 895388.

Open Gardens for NGS: 11am-5pm, today and tomorrow, Inley Drove Farm, Inley Drove, Sutton St James, PE12 0LX. £4, children free.

Wings and Wheels Weekend: and Great Fens Fly-in, today and tomorrow, from 10am, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, 01406 540330.

Growing Deeper Roots: Family and local history event, 1.30-5pm, Deepings Community Library, Market Deeping. £4.50, 01778 346528.

Music: 8.30pm, Trudie, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding: 7.30pm, Kirton Town Hall, £7 with Ploughman’s Supper. 01205 722757.

Film: The Beguiled, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Circus Vladimir, 2pm and 5pm, Baytree Garden Centre, PE12 6JU.

Boston Sinfonia: 7.30pm, St Botolph’s Church (Boston Stump), Boston. Tickets: £12 on the door (£10 in advance). www.bostoninfonia.org.uk

Land Rover Owner Show: Today and tomorrow, 9am-5.30pm, East of England Arena and Events Centre, Peterborough. www.lroshow.com

Theatre: The Wedding Reception, 1pm and 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Sunday

Open Gardens for NGS: 11am-5pm, Inley Drove Farm, Inley Drove, Sutton St James, PE12 0LX. £4, children free.

Siege of Crowland Abbey: Re-enactment of the 1643 event, Starts at 11am Crowland Abbey. Weekend tickets £5 for adults, free for under 16s.

Music: John Grant, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Fenland and Spalding Model Club annual show: 10am-4pm, University Academy Holbeach, £2 adults, £1 OAPs, children free.

Kevin Grunill: 2.30pm, The Burtey Fen Collection, Pinchbeck. £9. 01775 766081.

Spalding Ramblers: walk at RSPB Freiston shore, 10.30am, 01775 768359.

Band concert: with the City of Lincoln Band, 2-4pm, Ayscoughfee Hall Gardens, Spalding (weather permitting).

Circus Vladimir, 1pm and 3.30pm, Baytree Garden Centre, PE12 6JU.

Wings and Wheels Weekend: and Great Fens Fly-in, from 10am, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, 01406 540330.

Land Rover Owner Show: 9am-5.30pm, East of England Arena and Events Centre, Peterborough. www.lroshow.com

Rainbow Festivals: Fantastical Festival of Magic and Mystery, 11am-4pm, The Dukes Head, Kings Lynn, free entry. www.rainbowfestivals.co.uk

Monday

Craft Workshop: The creative art of Spirelli, 1-2.30pm, Spalding Library, £1. Book at the enquiry desk.

Tuesday

Meditation and Mindfulness: 7-8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding. £5 per class or £15 per course. 01775 764777

Aerial Dance Fitness: 6.45pm-8.15pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding. £7 per week or £36 per term. 01775 764777

Exhibition: The Heart of a Town, Images of Spalding, South Holland District Council Offices, Priory Road. (Exhibition runs for two weeks from today).

Wednesday

Theatre: Sister Act - Act II Theatre Company, 7.30pm, shows until Saturday, September 23, 01775 764777.

PCSO Community sessions: Come and meet your local Police Community Support Team, 11am-12noon, Spalding Library.

Live screening: Royal Opera House presents The Magic Flute, 7.15pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.