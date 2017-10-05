Search

What’s on (October 5 - October 11)

The Aaren and Joe Show perform at The Ship in Long Sutton on Saturday.
Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

Thursday

Clothes show: 7.30pm, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, ticket only, 01406 372811.

Film: Victoria and Abdul, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

NT Live Hamlet: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Folk concert: Mile Roses and Kate Bramley, 7.30pm, Crowland Abbey, tickets from Bridge Hardware, Crowland.

Patsy Cline and Friends: tribute, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

The Dreamboys: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Friday

Films: Victoria and Abdul, 11am (subtitled), 2pm; Logan Lucky 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 miles, 2pm, Frampton Marsh, booking only 01205 724678.

Film night: Lady in a Van, 7.30pm, Gosberton Public Hall, 07935 906341.

Quiz: four to a team, BYO, Bicker village Hall, 01775 820220.

Clare Teal and her Trio: Doris Day songbook, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Saturday

Festival of Food: noon-5pm, Station Road, Kirton, PE20 1LD.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 1 mile, 2pm from Holbeach Cemetery, PE12 7PO.

Live music: Steve B, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Films: Victoria and Abdul, 2pm, 5.30pm; Logan Lucky 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Aaren and Joe Show: 9pm, The Ship. Long Sutton, PE12 9EE, 01406 362930.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Dominic Kirwan and Lisa Stanley: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Sunday

Live music: Trudie, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Concert: David Thomas, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Table top sale: set up 10am, doors 11am, Holbeach Community Centre, 01406 425947.

Film: Victoria and Abdul, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Autumn Food and Country Fair: Peterborough Arena, PE2 6HE, 01733 363516.

Peterborough Jazz: Jam Experiment jazz quintet, 7.30pm, Great Northern Hotel, Peterborough, PE1 1QL, 01733 571764.

The Cavern Beatles: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

You’re Never To Old to Rock ‘n’ Roll: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Monday

Films: Victoria and Abdul 2pm; Lovfilm, God’s Own Country, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Alan Turing: Guilty of Love, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Tuesday

Grub hub: light lunch, noon-1.30pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Long Sutton.

Craft: no sew, how to make Christmas baubles, 1.30pm, Gosberton Public Hall, 07973 890533.

Film: Victoria and Abdul, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok: Who Runs The World, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Wednesday

Tales of Birbal: Mashi Theatre, 10.15am, 1.15pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Acoustic Cafe: Youth Takeover, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Russells Circus: until Sunday, various times, Moulton Chapel Road, Cowbit, PE1 0XD, www.russellscircus.co.uk

Film: Victoria and Abdul, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.