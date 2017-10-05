What’s on (October 5 - October 11)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days
Thursday
Clothes show: 7.30pm, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, ticket only, 01406 372811.
Film: Victoria and Abdul, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
NT Live Hamlet: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Folk concert: Mile Roses and Kate Bramley, 7.30pm, Crowland Abbey, tickets from Bridge Hardware, Crowland.
Patsy Cline and Friends: tribute, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.
The Dreamboys: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Friday
Films: Victoria and Abdul, 11am (subtitled), 2pm; Logan Lucky 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 miles, 2pm, Frampton Marsh, booking only 01205 724678.
Film night: Lady in a Van, 7.30pm, Gosberton Public Hall, 07935 906341.
Quiz: four to a team, BYO, Bicker village Hall, 01775 820220.
Clare Teal and her Trio: Doris Day songbook, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Saturday
Festival of Food: noon-5pm, Station Road, Kirton, PE20 1LD.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 1 mile, 2pm from Holbeach Cemetery, PE12 7PO.
Live music: Steve B, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Films: Victoria and Abdul, 2pm, 5.30pm; Logan Lucky 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Aaren and Joe Show: 9pm, The Ship. Long Sutton, PE12 9EE, 01406 362930.
Buddy Holly and the Cricketers: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Dominic Kirwan and Lisa Stanley: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Sunday
Live music: Trudie, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Concert: David Thomas, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.
Table top sale: set up 10am, doors 11am, Holbeach Community Centre, 01406 425947.
Film: Victoria and Abdul, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Autumn Food and Country Fair: Peterborough Arena, PE2 6HE, 01733 363516.
Peterborough Jazz: Jam Experiment jazz quintet, 7.30pm, Great Northern Hotel, Peterborough, PE1 1QL, 01733 571764.
The Cavern Beatles: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
You’re Never To Old to Rock ‘n’ Roll: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Monday
Films: Victoria and Abdul 2pm; Lovfilm, God’s Own Country, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Alan Turing: Guilty of Love, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Tuesday
Grub hub: light lunch, noon-1.30pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Long Sutton.
Craft: no sew, how to make Christmas baubles, 1.30pm, Gosberton Public Hall, 07973 890533.
Film: Victoria and Abdul, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
The Ladyboys of Bangkok: Who Runs The World, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Wednesday
Tales of Birbal: Mashi Theatre, 10.15am, 1.15pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Acoustic Cafe: Youth Takeover, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Russells Circus: until Sunday, various times, Moulton Chapel Road, Cowbit, PE1 0XD, www.russellscircus.co.uk
Film: Victoria and Abdul, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
