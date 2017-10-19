What’s on (October 19 - October 25)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

Thursday

Vicar of Dibley: The Final Chapter and Verse, St Nicolas Players, until Saturday, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Funhouse Comedy Club: Jonny Awsum, Marc Lucero and Jon Pearson, 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Fun fair: until Monday, various times, Victoria Street Car Park, Spalding, www.rogertuby.co.uk

Pumpkin carving: and gourd sculpting, ages 19+, 10am-12.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, reserve 01780 722148.

Step by Step: exhibition of pottery and paintings, until October 28, Ayscoughfee Hall, Spalding.

English language club: 7.15pm, St Nicolas Hall, The Vista, Spalding, 07535 503780.

Spalding Folk Club: singaround, 8pm, Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank, Spalding, PE11 3AA.

Christina James: talk and book signing, 7.15pm, Bookmark, The Crescent, Spalding, 01775 769231.

Parkinson’s UK: exercise class with Mel Roberts, 10.30am-12.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, Knight Street.

Lance Ellington sings Broadway: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

The Tarantinos: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Friday

Pumpkin party: disco, fancy dress, Moulton Chapel Tuliptime Queen, Prince and Princess judging, 7pm, Moulton Chapel Community Centre, tickets 01406 380551.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 mile walk Frampton Marsh, 2pm, must book 01205 724678.

Bingo: doors 6pm, eyes down 7pm, Whaplode Village Hall.

South Holland History Group: Terry Grantham, ‘My life as an evacuee’, 7.30pm, St John’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: lecture Dr Richard Teeuw, ‘How spies in the skies became humanitarian saviours’, 7.30pm, Spalding Grammar School.

Arcane Roots: 7.30pm, Met Lounge, 59B Bridge Street, Peterborough, PE1 1HA.

The Electric Strawbs: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Saturday

South Lincs Walking Festival: ‘Thieves, templars and torque’, 7 miles, 10am, start Folkingham Square, NG34 0SE.

Spalding Ukulele Orchestra: 7.30pm, St John’s Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

Voices Unplugged: adults learning songs, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding, book South Holland Centre.

Live music: Rick Roberts, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

PavaNotti: 7pm, St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck, 01775 640296.

Spooktacular treasure trail: ages 5-12, throughout the school holiday, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Coffee morning: snack lunches, 10am-1pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Mega bingo: doors 1pm, eyes down 2pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach, 014063 425947.

Working tractor weekend: from 10am, P Duffy and Sons Farm, Leadenhall Road, Holbeach St Marks, PE12 8EY, 07889 744398.

Fenland Aero Club: autumn fly-in, Fenland Airfield, Holbeach St Johns, PE12 8RQ, 01406 540330.

60s Spectacular: Tornados, The Springfields, Sounds Force 5, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Craft fair: supporting Stamford, Bourne, Spalding Fibromyalgia Support Group, 11am-4pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Broad Street, Stamford, PE9 1PJ, 0844 887 2604.

The Carpenters Story: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Sunday

Working tractor weekend: ploughing match from 10am, P Duffy and Sons Farm, Leadenhall Road, Holbeach St Marks, PE12 8EY, 07889 744398.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Antique/collectors fair: 10am-4pm, Rippingale Village Hall, PE10 0TA, 01529 421370.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 5.5 miles ‘Wander by the Welland’, start 10am outside the Bull pub, Market Place, Market Deeping, PE6 8EA.

South Lincs Walking Festival: 3.5 miles start 1.30pm Chestnut Tea Rooms, Gedney, PE12 0BS.

Monday

ROH Ballet live: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: 7.15pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Emoji Movie, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Frankenstein 2525 Spooky Youth Theatre: Act II singing, acting, dancing workshop for ages 7-13, and tomorrow, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Tuesday

Film: Borg vs McEnroe, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Stamp Club: 7.30pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.

Wednesday

Theatre: Ugly Duckling, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Emoji Movie, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Birds for kids: identifying birds, 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.