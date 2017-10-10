What’s on (October 12 - October 18)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days
Thursday
Theatre: The Four Men, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Holbeach and District Horticultural Society: daffodils with Johnny Walkers, 7.15pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach.
Spalding Folk Club: tune session, 8pm, Lincoln Arms, Bridge Street, Spalding.
Bourne Motor Racing Club: talk by Kevin Ritches of Jaguar Land Rover Heritage and Classics, 8pm, doors 7pm, Bourne Corn Exchange.
Russells Circus: until Sunday, various times, Moulton Chapel Road, Cowbit, 07752 218805.
RSPB birdwatching cruise: The Wash, meet 8.45 lock keeper’s office, Witham Bank East, Boston, PE21 9JU, 07531 495521.
Creeds Cross: The Celtic Experience, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Masters of the House: sing the musicals, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Friday
Pumpkin Festival: 11am-8pm, throughout Spalding town centre, www.sholland.gov.uk
Clairvoyant: Ray Kane, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 miles Frampton Marsh, 2pm, booking only walk 01205 724678.
South Lincs Strollers: North Rauceby, meet 10.20am, turn left Rauceby Church drive 1km High Woods car park on right.
Andy Parsons: 8pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Pirates of Penzance: and tomorrow, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Think Floyd: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Saturday
Lovfilm: The Red Turtle, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: The Limehouse Golem, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Professional wrestling: including The Sellout, Notorious Kris Navarro, Mad Dog Maxx, Big Paulie and many more, 7.30pm, Holbeach Community Centre, PE12 7DH, rebelpro1@hotmail.com
Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding: 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck, advance tickets, 01775 724199.
Live music: TJ Country, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Woad Fest: and tomorrow, workshops include blacksmithing, crochet, corn dolly, watercolours, dyeing, etc, 10am-4pm, Moulton Mill, workshops to be booked 07483 227482.
Bullseye night: 8.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, PE12 0GB.
South Lincs Walking Festival: 2.5 miles, 10am from main building Willow Tree Fen Nature Reserve, PE11 3JH.
Dance: 7.30pm, Weston Village Hall, 01733 210655.
Frankie’s Guys: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Classical music: Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
Railway modelling: national festival, and tomorrow, East of England Arena, Peterborough, PE2 6HE, 01733 363500.
Soul Legends: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Sunday
Live music: Rick Roberts, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Mega table top sale: 10.30am, Holbeach Community Centre.
Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: guided tour open day, 2.30pm, Broad Street, Spalding.
Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Culverthorpe, start 10.30am Stepping Out car park, 01775 680404.
Preloved sale: baby and children’s clothes, toys etc, 10.30am-noon, Peter Paine Centre, Rosebery Avenue, Boston, PE21 7QR.
Dogs don’t do ballet: 1.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough.
A tribute to Cliff Richard: and The Shadows, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Monday
Christina James: book signing, 11am-3pm, Bookmark, Spalding, 01775 769231.
Antigone: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Tuesday
Spalding Ramblers: AGM, 7.30pm, St Nicolas Hall, The Vista, Spalding.
Liza Pulman: sings Streisand, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough.
Wednesday
Vicar of Dibley: The Final Chapter and Verse, 7.30pm, until Saturday, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Fashion extravaganza: to remember Lincolnshire road accident victims, 7pm, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, tickets 01205 367892.
Totally Tina: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
