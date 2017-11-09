What’s on (November 9-15)

Your guide to what’s happening in the coming days
Thursday
The Slocan Ramblers: roots music, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: until Saturday, 7.30pm, University Academy Holbeach, 01406 423042.
Ipads for beginners: aged 19+, 3 week course, South Holland Centre, Spalding, book 01780 722148.
Holbeach and District Horticultural Society: back garden beasts with Dr Chris Andrews, 7.30pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 01406 366410.
Christmas shopping extravaganza: with vintage tea room, 2-7pm, Lutton Village Hall.
Creative flower workshop: seasonable table decoration, 1pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, book 07767 091980.
A Night of Dirty Dancing: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Friday
Film: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 5.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Clairvoyant: Paul Mainwaring, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.
Christmas gift fair: 6-9pm, Pinchbeck Community Hub, Knight Street.
South Lincs Strollers: meet 10.20am, side of road Pointon, 01529 497791.
Concert: with Sleaford Vintage Brass Band, 7.30pm, St Andrew’s Church, Billingborough, NG34 0QG, book 01529 240870.
Ray Mears: Born to Go Wild, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Saturday
Christmas gift fair: 10am-4pm, Pinchbeck Community Hub, Knight Street.
Christmas gift bazaar: 11am-3pm, Macmillan Volunteer Hub, Market House, Long Sutton, PE12 9DD.
Grand autumn fair: 10-11.30am, Bourne United Reformed Church Hall.
Live music: Steve Carmel, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.
Clare Teal and Her Mini Big Band: The Ella Fitzgerald legacy, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 11am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Christmas cream tea: 1-3pm, St Barnabas Spalding Hospice, Clover Way, Woolram Wygate, Spalding.
Dance: with Elizabeth Harrison, 8pm, Swineshead Village Hall.
Afternoon of magic: Paul Vickers, afternoon tea, 4pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding, 01406 381134.
Model railway exhibition: 10am-5pm, Springfields Events Centre, Camel Gate, Spalding, www.spaldingmrc.co.uk
Christmas craft market: 10am-4pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, PE12 6FA.
Dance: 7.30pm, Weston Village Hall, 01733 210655.
Christmas fayre: 1-3pm, Bromley Hall, Pode Hole.
Autumn craft fair: 10.30am-3.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Frampton, PE20 1AD, 07985 683997.
Nathan Carter and His Band: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Bruch violin concerto: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
Crafting Live: and tomorrow, Peterborough Arena, PE2 6HE, 01733 363500.
Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Sunday
Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Tattershall, meet for 10.30am start church and castle car park, 01775 723227.
Christmas gift fair: 10am-4pm, Holbeach St Johns Village Hall.
Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.
Model railway exhibition: 10am-4.30pm, Springfields Events Centre, Camel Gate, Spalding, www.spaldingmrc.co.uk
Pete Shaw concert: 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.
A salute to the Forties: tribute show, 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Charlie Landsborough: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Monday
Lovfilm: Loving Vincent, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Tuesday
Grub hub: light lunch, noon-1.30pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Long Sutton.
Meditation and mindfulness: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Loving Vincent, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Wednesday
Spring flowering bulbs: advice by Johnny Walker from Walkers Bulbs, 10.30am, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, 01406 370242.
Theatre: What Once Was Ours, 1pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.