What’s on (November 9-15)

Horticultural expert Johnny Walker will be at Baytree Garden Centre in Weston on Wednesday giving tips on how to get the best from your bulbs.
Thursday

The Slocan Ramblers: roots music, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: until Saturday, 7.30pm, University Academy Holbeach, 01406 423042.

Ipads for beginners: aged 19+, 3 week course, South Holland Centre, Spalding, book 01780 722148.

Holbeach and District Horticultural Society: back garden beasts with Dr Chris Andrews, 7.30pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 01406 366410.

Christmas shopping extravaganza: with vintage tea room, 2-7pm, Lutton Village Hall.

Creative flower workshop: seasonable table decoration, 1pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, book 07767 091980.

A Night of Dirty Dancing: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Friday

Film: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 5.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Clairvoyant: Paul Mainwaring, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.

Christmas gift fair: 6-9pm, Pinchbeck Community Hub, Knight Street.

South Lincs Strollers: meet 10.20am, side of road Pointon, 01529 497791.

Concert: with Sleaford Vintage Brass Band, 7.30pm, St Andrew’s Church, Billingborough, NG34 0QG, book 01529 240870.

Ray Mears: Born to Go Wild, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Saturday

Christmas gift fair: 10am-4pm, Pinchbeck Community Hub, Knight Street.

Christmas gift bazaar: 11am-3pm, Macmillan Volunteer Hub, Market House, Long Sutton, PE12 9DD.

Grand autumn fair: 10-11.30am, Bourne United Reformed Church Hall.

Live music: Steve Carmel, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Clare Teal and Her Mini Big Band: The Ella Fitzgerald legacy, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Lego Ninjago Movie, 11am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Christmas cream tea: 1-3pm, St Barnabas Spalding Hospice, Clover Way, Woolram Wygate, Spalding.

Dance: with Elizabeth Harrison, 8pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Afternoon of magic: Paul Vickers, afternoon tea, 4pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding, 01406 381134.

Model railway exhibition: 10am-5pm, Springfields Events Centre, Camel Gate, Spalding, www.spaldingmrc.co.uk

Christmas craft market: 10am-4pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, PE12 6FA.

Dance: 7.30pm, Weston Village Hall, 01733 210655.

Christmas fayre: 1-3pm, Bromley Hall, Pode Hole.

Autumn craft fair: 10.30am-3.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Frampton, PE20 1AD, 07985 683997.

Nathan Carter and His Band: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Bruch violin concerto: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Crafting Live: and tomorrow, Peterborough Arena, PE2 6HE, 01733 363500.

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Sunday

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Tattershall, meet for 10.30am start church and castle car park, 01775 723227.

Christmas gift fair: 10am-4pm, Holbeach St Johns Village Hall.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Model railway exhibition: 10am-4.30pm, Springfields Events Centre, Camel Gate, Spalding, www.spaldingmrc.co.uk

Pete Shaw concert: 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

A salute to the Forties: tribute show, 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Charlie Landsborough: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Monday

Lovfilm: Loving Vincent, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Tuesday

Grub hub: light lunch, noon-1.30pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Long Sutton.

Meditation and mindfulness: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Loving Vincent, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Wednesday

Spring flowering bulbs: advice by Johnny Walker from Walkers Bulbs, 10.30am, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, 01406 370242.

Theatre: What Once Was Ours, 1pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.