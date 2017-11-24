What’s on (November 23 - November 29)

Your guide to what’s happening in the coming days
Thursday
SADOS: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, until Saturday, 7pm,, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Fenland Natural Health: meeting, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall.
Flower workshop: table centre and door wreath, 1-4pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Spalding, 07767 091980.
Phill Jupitus: 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Murder by Gaslight: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
Jackson Live in Concert: tribute, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Friday
1940s home front night: sing along, dance, vintage dress optional, 7.30pm, Gosberton Public Hall, 07935 906341.
Craft and gift fair: 3-8pm, Moulton Methodist Church, Bell Lane, PE12 6PQ.
Hot lunches: 11.30am-1.30pm, Long Sutton Baptist Church.
South Lincs Strollers: Creeton walk, meet 10.20am just after bend, turn left park on grassed area, 01529 497791.
History group: Spalding and South Holland mills and millers by Keith Seaton, 7.30pm, St John’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.
Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Saturday
Craft and gift fair: 10am-4pm, Moulton Methodist Church, Bell Lane, PE12 6PQ.
Christmas fayre: coffee morning, 10am-1pm, Moulton Chapel Methodist Church.
Christmas bazaar: 10am-2.15pm, United Reformed Church, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding.
Christmas bazaar: 10am-noon, St Mary’s Church Hall, Pinchbeck.
Mirinesse Singers: concert of music from stage and screen, 7.30pm, St Nicolas Hall, The Vista, Spalding, tickets 01775 764777.
Live music: Sam’s Sounds, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Live music: Clayton, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Mega Christmas bingo: doors 1pm, eyes down 2pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach.
Live music: Redemption, 9pm, Palmers Ale House and Kitchen, Long Sutton, 01406 365554.
Quiz: teams of 4, 8.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.
Pure Vinyl: retro disco, 9pm, Riverside Bar, Sutton Bridge.
Think Floyd: Pink Floyd tribute, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Peterborough Male Voice Choir: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
Quo Experience: tribute to Status Quo, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Someone Like You: Adele songbook, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Sunday
Film: Murder on the Orient Express, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Live music: Pirate Joe and the Foreign Locals, 4pm, The Ship, Long Sutton, 01406 362930.
Spalding Ramblers: short walk at 10.30am from Holbeach Community Centre, Dam Gate, 01775 725531.
Dirkjan Ranzijn: concert, 2.30pm, Swineshead village Hall.
Christmas gift and craft fair: 10am-4pm, Moulton Windmill.
Freshe Ayre: Gloria in Excelsis, Christmas music from the last 800 years, 3pm, Priory Church, Deeping St James, PE6 8NP, 01778 346879.
Christmas gift fair: 2-4pm, Gedney Drove End and Dawsmere Village Hall.
Boston Sinfonia: 3pm, Guildhall, Boston, PE21 6HT, www.bostonsinfonia.org.uk
Britain’s God Magic: Christian Lee, 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Monday
Film: Murder on the Orient Express, 2pm (subtitled), 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Tuesday
Meditation and mindfulness: free your mind, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Film: Murder on the Orient Express, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Michael Portillo: ‘Life a game of Two Halves’, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
Wednesday
David Hockney: exhibition on screen, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Murder on the Orient Express, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.