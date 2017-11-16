What’s on (November 16 - 22)

Your guide to what’s happening in the coming days
Thursday
Printing for Christmas: 10am-12.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding. 01780 722148.
Singaround: 8pm, free, Spalding Folk Club, Welland Yacht Club, 01775 723026.
English Language Club: 7.15pm-8.45pm, free, Vista Hall, Spalding, 07535 503780
Film: 2pm, Loving Vincent, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777
NT Live: Follies, 7pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
The Blues Band: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
That’ll Be The Day: Christmas Show, 7.30pm, Kings Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Boogie Night: 7.30pm, Kings Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Friday
Quiz: 7pm for 7.45pm, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, 01406 540330.
Talk: The Johnsons of Ayscoughfee Hall, 7.30pm, Spalding Grammar School. £2.50 per person.
Race Night: 8pm, for 8.30pm, free, Elizabethan Centre Social Club, Whaplode Drove.
Jumble sale: 8.30am-noon, Long Sutton Baptist Church.
Prize Bingo: 6pm for 7pm, Whaplode Village Hall.
Art Competition and Wine and Savouries Evening: 7pm, Crowland Abbey. Tickets available on the door.
Thinking Drinkers ‘History of Alcohol’: 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Venice to Vegas, Tenors Unlimited: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Comedy: Jayde Adams, 7.45pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
The South: 7.30pm, The Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Saturday
Voices Unplugged: for adults, 2.30pm-4.30pm, Spalding Methodist Hall, Broad Street, 07949 895790.
Karaoke: 8pm, free, plus raffle, Elizabethan Centre Social Club, Whaplode Drove.
Christmas Craft Fair: 10am-4pm, Gedney Hill & District Memorial Hall, gifts, food and activities. Book a table on 01406 330981 or 07530 843466
Christmas Market: 10am-noon, St Thomas Road Methodist Church, Spalding. Various stalls and refreshments.
Charity Race Night: 7.15pm, Holbeach Community Centre, for Spalding LIVES and scouts, 01406 426784.
Carol concert: 7pm, Gosberton Clough Centenary Methodist Church.
Christmas Market: 11am-4pm (and tomorrow), Tattershall Castle, Tattershall.
Live music: Chad, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Choral autumn concert, Bourne Abbey Church, 7.30pm. Tickets £8, available on the door.
Film: Kingsmen: The Golden Circle, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
Gok Wan - Naked and Baring all, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Music: Clayton, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Arts and Crafts Festival: 10am-4pm, and tomorrow, St Mary Magdalene Church, Fleet. Over 100 paintings to view and buy. Craft stalls, cake stall, raffle and refreshments available all day
Sunday
Museum tour: 2.30pm, Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, Broad Street.
MET Opera: The Exterminating Angel, 10.30am, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Money For Nothing: Dire Straits tribute, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.
Monday
People of the Eye: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
Tuesday
Welland Seniors’ Forum: 2pm, United Reformed Church Hall, Spalding. 01775 711427.
Meditation and Mindfulness: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding. 01775 764777.
Wednesday
Lady Windermere’s Fan: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.